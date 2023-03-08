  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee adds market to annual St. Patrick’s festivities

Shawnee St. Patrick's

Shawnee's annual St. Patrick's Day parade returns this Sunday, with one notable addition. Above, parade-goers at the 2022 event, the first in three years since the start of the pandemic. File photo.

On top of the annual St. Patrick’s Parade and late-afternoon Sister City Duck Race, Shawnee this year will roll out a new Irish-themed feature to add to its festivities this coming Sunday, March 12.

It’s called the “Shamrock O’Market,” styled after the spring and summer Moonlight Markets, city communications specialist Celia Searles told the Post.

