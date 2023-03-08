On top of the annual St. Patrick’s Parade and late-afternoon Sister City Duck Race, Shawnee this year will roll out a new Irish-themed feature to add to its festivities this coming Sunday, March 12.
It’s called the “Shamrock O’Market,” styled after the spring and summer Moonlight Markets, city communications specialist Celia Searles told the Post.
