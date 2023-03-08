  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Which Overland Park streets are getting chip seal this summer?

The Overland Park City Council voted to approve roughly $6.5 million worth of bid tabulations with Vance Brothers Inc. for chip seal. File photo.

Plans are moving forward to chip seal several Overland Park neighborhood streets by the end of this year.

The Overland Park City Council on Monday agreed to pay Vance Brothers Inc. to complete about $6.5 million worth of chip seal on roughly 168 lane miles of residential streets.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

