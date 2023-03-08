Which Overland Park streets are getting chip seal this summer?

Plans are moving forward to chip seal several Overland Park neighborhood streets by the end of this year.
The Overland Park City Council on Monday agreed to pay Vance Brothers Inc. to complete about $6.5 million worth of chip seal on roughly 168 lane miles of residential streets.
Most chip seal areas are concentrated to a few subdivisions
A full map of chip seal projects mostly north of West 119th Street can be found here, but below is a list of concentrated areas getting chip seal this summer:
- The neighborhood streets at the northwest quadrant of West 83rd Street and Lamar Avenue
- The Summerfield neighborhood next to I-435/I-35 Interchange
- The shopping center streets on both sides of Metcalf Avenue between West 103rd Street and I-435
- The Rolling Woods, Canterbury Estates and Brittany Square neighborhoods on the northeast quadrant of West 119th Street and Antioch Road
- All the neighborhood streets within the southeast quadrant of West 119th Street and Pflumm Road, north of Indian Creek
The council voted 10-1 to approve the contract
- Councilmember Faris Farassati, who previously said he would always vote against items pertaining to chip seal due to residents’ dissatisfaction with it, cast the single dissenting vote.
- However, Public Works Interim Director Lorraine Basalo noted that if the roads slated to get chip seal are not done this year, then they would no longer be in good condition due to being exposed to more deterioration and degradation.
Vance Brothers plans to begin laying chip seal this summer
- Vance Brothers plans to start chip seal work in June or July, according to city documents.
- All chip seal projects on the city’s to-do list are expected to be completed by the end of August.
The city is trying to minimize its reliance on chip seal
- Overland Park will conduct a special mail-in election in June asking voters to approve a dedicated sales tax that would go toward improving city streets and funding a traffic management program.
- The council also approved Monday putting a proposed 3/8-cent special sales tax up for a vote, which is an increase from the city’s current 1/8-cent sales tax.
- City officials say funds raised by the tax could help reduce the city’s reliance on chip seal by 41% over the next 20 years.
Go deeper: Overland Park to hold special sales tax election for street upgrades
