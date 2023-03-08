  Jerry LaMartina  - Roeland Park

3 license plate readers will be put on Roe in Roeland Park

Two of the license plate readers approved by Roeland Park will be placed at the intersection of 48th and Roe, above. Another will be placed a few blocks south at 51st and Roe. File photo.

Roeland Park will soon have three license plate readers operating at two of the city’s busiest intersections along Roe Boulevard.

The license plate readers are intended to serve as an investigative tool for law enforcement to identify license plates associated with reported crimes but not to catch speeders or drivers who run red lights, Police Chief John Morris said.