Kathryn Ann Hinkle

January 10, 1938 – March 5, 2023

Shawnee, Kansas – Kathryn Ann Hinkle, 85, Shawnee, KS passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Advent Health Shawnee Mission. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, March 10 at the West Liberty Cemetery, Fulton, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner Children’s Hospital, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.