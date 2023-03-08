Shawnee, Kansas – Kathryn Ann Hinkle, 85, Shawnee, KS passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Advent Health Shawnee Mission. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, March 10 at the West Liberty Cemetery, Fulton, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner Children’s Hospital, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.

Kathryn was born January 10, 1938 in Fulton, KS to Harvey and Bertha Lyell. She was a 1955 graduate of Fulton High School. On Jan. 28, 1956, Kathryn married Ralph Hinkle.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her two daughters, McKayla Heider and Tammi Ball. Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Ralph “Jim” Hinkle; daughter, Tyra Strandt; brother, Leon (Joanne) Lyell; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren, and one on the way.