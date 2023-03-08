  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County Government

Study concludes Johnson County workers need a raise

The study also found that job vacancy rates for Johnson County employees rose from 8% to 12% the past four years. File photo.

Staffing and labor costs are emerging as top challenges for the county commission as this year’s budget-writing season gets underway.

In the past two weeks, commissioners have discussed problems connected to a shrinking labor supply and the cost of filling vacancies in the sheriff’s office as well as other county departments.