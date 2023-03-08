Study concludes Johnson County workers need a raise

In the past two weeks, commissioners have discussed problems connected to a shrinking labor supply and the cost of filling vacancies in the sheriff’s office as well as other county departments.

Staffing and labor costs are emerging as top challenges for the county commission as this year’s budget-writing season gets underway.

Those challenges were underlined by a recent study commissioned by the county that concluded, in part, that county worker pay needs to increase by 6% on average in order for the county to stay competitive in a tightening labor market.

What’s the latest?

Last Thursday, the commission approved $819,063 to continue funding for the rest of this year for civilian officers to handle courthouse security and fill in positions in detention.

The ten positions were originally a stopgap funding measure last summer because of the large number of vacancies among sworn officers.

At an earlier Committee of the Whole meeting, commissioners were told a pay bump may be needed to keep the county competitive in its hiring.

The recommendation, based on a salary survey by data compiler Salary.com, calls for an average 6.1% increase to make up for lost ground, a move that could cost the county as much as $18.3 million a year if implemented.

The discussions come just a few months after the commission approved a 14% pay bump for sheriff’s deputies to deal with ongoing vacancies.

Civilians are filling gaps in sheriff’s office

The vote to continue funding for civilians in the sheriff’s office was a continuation of a decision the commission made in August.

At the time, Sheriff Calvin Hayden was reporting 60 vacancies – a number that could have resulted in expensive overtime pay.

Commissioners then agreed to temporary funding through the end of 2022 for ten employees to cover some security and detention spots.

Six of those hires were to be retired officers or “blue coats,” and the other four were civilians.

So far five positions have been filled and recruitment is ongoing for the other five.

The funding vote last Thursday, which was unanimous, makes the hires permanent enough to continue through this year.

Sheriff’s office still has 43 openings

The “blue coats” are especially valuable because of their training, and Hayden said they are less expensive than sworn officers by about $30 an hour.

“I hate to say it but they are a bargain,” he said.

Commissioners voted to extend the funding for those positions using this year’s reserves.

It won’t solve all the sheriff’s office hiring challenges, but it will relieve some of the overtime that would have been used by sworn officers.

County employee vacancy rates are going up

Meanwhile, the salary survey results presented to commissioners highlighted some recruitment obstacles.

The commission got a first look at a study they’d commissioned from Salary.com, which collects data and analyzes hiring trends.

It showed the number of applicants for county jobs decreasing in the years since the last survey was done in 2015.

The presentation also showed turnover and job vacancy rates climbing in recent years. In 2018, the vacancy rate was 8.8%, but by 2022, it had risen to 12.2%, according to the presentation.

While job postings are the highest they’ve been in six years, the number of applicants for those jobs is the lowest, the survey said.

In 2017, there were 45 applicants per posting. Last year that number was 11 per posting – a 75% reduction, according to the survey.

Study recommends 6% county pay bump

Pay for county employees has become less competitive also, the survey said, and while some adjustments have been made, the majority of county jobs are below market level by about 6.1%.

The recommendation was for a new pay grade structure that averaged out to a 6.1% increase. But individual raises would vary widely depending on the market rate of the jobs.

In particular, the study recommends pay grade adjustments in targeted jobs based on whether the job is considered direct service work, the staffing ratio and whether there’s a vacancy rate of 20% or above.

The jobs most impacted would be corrections officers and supervisors, case managers and support providers.

The pay scale proposal will be considered as part of the budget-writing process, and commissioners took no action on it. But with such a big budget impact, it promises to be a major point of discussion in months ahead.

One commissioner voiced pay inequity concerns

District 1 Commissioner Becky Fast has expressed concerns that the increase was not targeted enough toward the lower end of the pay scale, and that it would broaden pay inequality by giving the top two percent of employees most of the benefits from the pay increases.

Fast called that a “wrong priority.”

For instance, she said, County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson, with gross earnings of more than $290,000, was the third-highest paid county-level employee in the state of Kansas in 2021, according to KansasOpenGov.org.

“She will receive a 20% increase with this compensation proposal resulting in a $58,000 pay increase not tied to merit or performance,” Fast wrote in an email.

“The most important priority should be our frontline workers who everyday provide essential services to Johnson County residents,” Fast continued. “These workers were our local heroes and ensured the county got through the COVID pandemic. We must ensure our frontline workers earn a living wage.”

Fast also suggested pay increases should be aimed at front-line workers earning less than $55,000 a year.

Postoak Ferguson and county chair Kelly responded

In response, Postoak Ferguson said she presented a recommendation that would make county employee pay consistent with the market and equivalent to the 50th percentile.

“I did not make a recommendation on the salary of the county manager position, as that is determined by the BOCC. My focus is ensuring our workforce is being compensated fairly,” she said in an emailed response to Fast’s comments.

Chairman Mike Kelly also responded, saying the immediate focus is on front line staff like corrections and mental health, where turnover has been high and pay is below market.

Compensation for the county manager will happen “at the appropriate time,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that the focus on the county manager’s pay scale has distracted some commissioners from the broader results of the study,” Kelly said. “We appreciate the hard work of all county employees and want to continue to offer a rewarding environment so we can best serve our community.”

The issue will be discussed again in June and as a part of the budget discussions for next year.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.