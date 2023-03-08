JoCo Notes: How to sign up for NotifyJoCo severe weather alerts

☁️ Today’s forecast : Cloudy with a lingering chance for rain later in the day. High: 46. Low: 39.

Now is the time to prepare for bad weather, Johnson County.

That’s the message from county officials, who have declared March 6-10 Severe Weather Awareness Week, hoping that residents use it as a reminder to get ready for the annual onset of spring weather that can include thunderstorms, hail, flooding and even tornadoes.

That’s why you may have heard tornado sirens sound on Tuesday morning, part of a statewide drill.

The county is also urging residents who have not done so to sign up for emergency alerts through NotifyJoCo.

By registering with NotifyJoCo, residents can get alerts about impending severe weather and also get updates about other non-emergency events and time-sensitive information from local municipalities and utilities.

You can go to NotifyJoCo.org and click “Register Now” in the upper righthand corner.

You’ll have to create an account and enter some information, including what phone number you’d like alerts sent to.

You can also customize which alerts you receive and can opt out of receiving alerts after bedtime.

The owners of Taco Naco in Overland Park are taking over the former Port Fonda space in Kansas City’s Westport area. [ Kansas City Star ]

The Gardner-Edgerton school district is mourning the loss of a beloved 76-year-old school crossing guard who was struck and killed by a motorist last month. [ KMBC ]

Preliminary numbers indicate Saturday Night Live this past Saturday hosted by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce mustered a 45 share in the Kansas City market, meaning 45% of televisions that were on at that time were tuned to the show. [ KSHB ]

A busy Saturday coming up in Lenexa.

Get expert gardening advice & listen to an internationally-acclaimed musician at two free events happening nearby this Saturday, March 11: Healthy Yards Expo 🌼

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shawnee Civic Centre City Center Live: Calvin Arsenia 🎵

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Lenexa City Hall pic.twitter.com/ozUqgbWuxJ — City of Lenexa (@cityoflenexa) March 7, 2023

Overland Park Police release their annual report.

The 2022 Annual Report provides insight and transparency into the Overland Park Police Department. Please review the report, if you have any question please email them to oppdpio@opkansas.orghttps://t.co/yW51UPU7jt — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) March 7, 2023

And how do you get to Carnegie Hall? Just ask the Blue Valley Northwest choir…

Your @bvnwchoir gave an amazing performance at THE Carnegie Hall in NYC and earned a standing ovation! It was the opportunity, and trip, of a lifetime. #NationalYouthChoir2023 pic.twitter.com/va4IZl7ZIR — BVNW Huskies (@BVNW_Huskies) March 7, 2023

A splash of color on an otherwise gray afternoon at Prairiefire in south Overland Park. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.