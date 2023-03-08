Inside JCPRD: Just when you thought you’d spelled it all!

Syzygy. Now, you wouldn’t normally hear this word in daily conversation, but it’s the first word you’ll hear spelled aloud when you join Theatre in the Park for the 2023 season opener, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

At the top of the show we meet Rona Lisa Peretti (played by Alyson Golladay), the longtime spelling bee host and winner of the 3rd Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. While she excels in her current real estate profession, you can tell immediately that her win 22 years ago was formidable in shaping her adult life. This memory sticks with her throughout the show as she helps guide our spelling bee contestants through their exciting – and stressful – county championship bee.

Enter our spellers, each with their own exciting and unique attributes that guide them towards their goal of winning the first prize – an invitation to the National Spelling Bee and a $200 savings bond.

We meet Chip Tolentino (played by Joel Morrison) who returns as the current reigning Putnam County Spelling Bee Champion. Chip has his sights focused on a repeat win, but we may find his sights get redirected towards something else. Next up is Logainne SchwarzandGrubeniere (played by Haley Knudsen). Although Loaginne is the youngest competitor this year, she is determined to prove she is the best speller in Putnam County.

Leaf Coneybear (played by Luke Gilmore) enters next, despite having actually come in 3rd place during his school’s bee. Lucky for him, the 1st and 2nd place finishers are busy at a bat mitzvah, so Leaf gets to represent his school in the competition. Enter the intriguing William Barfee (played by Travis Mendoza-Holt), who has the most unique way of spelling using his “Magic Foot.” William is set on recovering after a tragic end to his competition last year.

Rounding out our spellers are Marcy Park (played by Emily Vargo) and Olive Ostrovsky (played by Abbey Downs). We don’t know much about Marcy as she is a recent transfer, but from her first words we can tell she is all business. Olive enters the bee with a soft demeanor and a constant eye on the audience as she awaits the arrival of her dad at the bee.

Vice Principal Douglas Panch (played by David Martin) joins the bee as the word pronouncer and promises any issues he may have had five years go (trust us… you don’t want to know) are well taken care of. We meet, what we anticipate is the final member of the cast, Mitch Mahoney (played by Simon Schupp) who is acting as comfort counselor in a…let’s say semi-forced situation.

What’s great about “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is each night is completely different, and that’s thanks to the audience guest spellers. You heard me right, there will be four real-life audience members in each performance making each a different adventure, so come back twice!

The night takes us through the ups and downs young scholars go through in the pressure cooker that is the bee. Join this cast of characters through the problems of puberty, parental pressures, pains of being patient, and the pursuit of perfection. This one-of-a-kind musical plays March 10 – 26 at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center located at 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.

While this story is told by adults playing children, you want to keep the kiddos at home for this one. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is rated PG-16 for some adult language and themes. Themes most adults can relate to, which make this show an even more hilarious romp. You can buy tickets now at theatreinthepark.org. We hope you do; it’s going to be an amazing year!