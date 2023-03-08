Shawnee, Kansas – Cynthia E. Baldwin, 69, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away March 3rd, 2023 in Olathe.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. March 9th, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Shawnee.

Cynthia was born March 10th, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri to Anthony and Elena Angelo. She is survived by her husband Rick Baldwin; two daughters Jama Barbour and Kelly Pratt.