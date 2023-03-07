  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 considers new press-button crisis alert system

USD 232 staff may be able to set a lockdown or call for help from anywhere on district property if the school board authorizes the CrisisAlert system. Above, a CrisisAlert badge that connects to a bluetooth network.

USD 232 staff members could initiate a building-wide lockdown or call for help from anywhere on district property if the school board authorizes a new CrisisAlert system. Above, a crisis alert badge that connects to a bluetooth network. Photo courtesy of CENTEGIX.

USD 232 may become the latest Johnson County school district to adopt a mobile security alert system.

The new system would allow any teacher or school staff member to call for help or initiate a building-wide lockdown with the press of a button.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.