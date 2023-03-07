USD 232 considers new press-button crisis alert system

The new system would allow any teacher or school staff member to call for help or initiate a building-wide lockdown with the press of a button.

USD 232 may become the latest Johnson County school district to adopt a mobile security alert system.

On Monday, the school board didn’t take a vote on the proposed CrisisAlert system. It’s set to come back for further discussion and potential action in April.

Every staff member would get a security badge

With a press of a button on their badge, a staff member could call in an emergency, whether it’s contained, like a medical emergency, or one that requires a building lockdown, like an intruder.

The system would be implemented in all USD 232 buildings, spokesperson Alvie Cater said in an email, including all 13 schools, support buildings and additional facilities.

It would work both inside and outside, covering classrooms and offices, as well as athletic facilities and playgrounds.

The system has two types of emergency alerts

A staffer could trigger a smaller emergency alert by pressing the button three times, notifying building leadership of a contained situation, like a student or staff member experiencing a medical emergency or a fight.

A building-wide lockdown could be initiated by any employee in the building if they press their badge’s button eight or more times.

In the case of a lockdown, lights mounted around the building would flash and a lockdown notification would sound over the intercom. Computers and devices using district internet could also show that a lockdown had been called.

In both types of situations, building administrators, district leadership, school resource officers and local first responders may all be notified.

The badge, using bluetooth technology, would also identify where exactly in the building an alert was made.

It would be part of a five-year contract

Over five years, the program would cost the district roughly $776,000, paid for with remaining bond dollars from 2018.

If the school board gives the go ahead, USD 232 would implement it for the next school year, likely coming online in August or September, Cater said.

The system is a product of a school safety firm called CENTEGIX.

The Olathe school district and the Blue Valley school district both started using CENTEGIX’s CrisisAlert system this past school year.

