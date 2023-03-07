USD 232 considers new press-button crisis alert system

USD 232 may become the latest Johnson County school district to adopt a mobile security alert system.
The new system would allow any teacher or school staff member to call for help or initiate a building-wide lockdown with the press of a button.
On Monday, the school board didn’t take a vote on the proposed CrisisAlert system. It’s set to come back for further discussion and potential action in April.
Every staff member would get a security badge
- With a press of a button on their badge, a staff member could call in an emergency, whether it’s contained, like a medical emergency, or one that requires a building lockdown, like an intruder.
- The system would be implemented in all USD 232 buildings, spokesperson Alvie Cater said in an email, including all 13 schools, support buildings and additional facilities.
- It would work both inside and outside, covering classrooms and offices, as well as athletic facilities and playgrounds.
The system has two types of emergency alerts
- A staffer could trigger a smaller emergency alert by pressing the button three times, notifying building leadership of a contained situation, like a student or staff member experiencing a medical emergency or a fight.
- A building-wide lockdown could be initiated by any employee in the building if they press their badge’s button eight or more times.
- In the case of a lockdown, lights mounted around the building would flash and a lockdown notification would sound over the intercom. Computers and devices using district internet could also show that a lockdown had been called.
- In both types of situations, building administrators, district leadership, school resource officers and local first responders may all be notified.
- The badge, using bluetooth technology, would also identify where exactly in the building an alert was made.
It would be part of a five-year contract
- Over five years, the program would cost the district roughly $776,000, paid for with remaining bond dollars from 2018.
- If the school board gives the go ahead, USD 232 would implement it for the next school year, likely coming online in August or September, Cater said.
- The system is a product of a school safety firm called CENTEGIX.
- The Olathe school district and the Blue Valley school district both started using CENTEGIX’s CrisisAlert system this past school year.
Other recent USD 232 news: USD 232 upgrading laptops for middle and high schoolers
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1