Timothy R. Hill

Tim attended Blue Springs High School, graduating in 2005. During his high school career, Tim enjoyed playing in the marching band, where he performed the trumpet and mellophone.

Timothy Ryne Hill of Overland Park, KS passed away on March 4th, 2023. Tim was born on December 2nd, 1986 in Sedalia, MO to Robert Hill and Cindy (Vadnais) Rice.

As an avid Kansas Jayhawks basketball fan, Tim loved cheering for the Jayhawks all year round. Tim enjoyed spending time with family and friends to celebrate the Jayhawks wins. His love for sports extended to the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals. He enjoyed going to baseball games with his family and friends.

Amongst his love for sports, Tim was an avid music listener. Attending many concerts and live shows, Tim enjoyed listening to many bands. His love for music was shared by many of his friends and loved ones.

Tim is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bobbie Hill and Madonna Walker, and his maternal grandfather, Jerry Vadnais and maternal grandmother, Ida Simms.

Tim is survived by his father, Robert Hill (and wife, Jodi Hill), mother, Cindy (Vadnais) Rice (and husband, Dayl Rice), sister, Hope Hill; brother, Michael (and wife, Sarah) Rice, nephew Casen and niece Fallon Rice. and his maternal grandmother, Joan Vadnais.

There will be a memorial service on March 20th at 10am at Johnson County Memorial Gardens in Overland Park, KS. Visitation to follow.