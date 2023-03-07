June 12, 1975 – Feb. 25, 2023

Tara Lee Badji, 47, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM Friday, March 10, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103rd, Overland Park, KS 66214.