  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

Tyrone Bates, Shawnee Mission’s first-ever diversity coordinator, to step down

Shawnee Mission DEI coordinator Tyrone Bates, who is resigning to start a consulting firm

Tyrone Bates Jr. is stepping down from his role as Shawnee Mission's first-ever diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator after this semester. File photo.

Tyrone Bates, the Shawnee Mission School District’s first-ever administrator devoted to diversity and inclusion issues, is resigning to focus on his own consulting business.

Bates, Ed.D., has been the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion (or DEI) coordinator since 2019 and plans to formally step down this summer at the end of the school year.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.