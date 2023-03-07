  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village Mission Road flood control project to start this summer

Flooding along Mission Road near the Shops of Prairie Village in the summer of 2017. File photo.

A project to reduce flooding issues along a busy stretch of Mission Road near the Shops of Prairie Village is set to start this summer — and last into next year.

The Prairie Village Mission Road flood control project is years in the making after homes along Mission near 67th Street flooded in the summer of 2017.

