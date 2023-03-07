A project to reduce flooding issues along a busy stretch of Mission Road near the Shops of Prairie Village is set to start this summer — and last into next year.
The Prairie Village Mission Road flood control project is years in the making after homes along Mission near 67th Street flooded in the summer of 2017.
Once the $3.95 million project — the cost of which Johnson County and the city are splitting — is completed, Mission Road between 67th Street and Tomahawk Road will be nearly 5 feet higher in elevation, and Brush Creek will be restored with native vegetation and retaining walls.
Actual construction will begin this summer
- Cliff Speegle, Prairie Village’s stormwater manager, shared a construction schedule with the city council on Monday, saying utility relocations and project bidding are set to start this spring.
- The closure of Mission Road, from Tomahawk Road to 67th Street, will happen this summer.
- Roadway reconstruction and work to upgrade a Johnson County Wastewater collector main also begins this summer, according to the schedule Speegle presented Monday.
- The intersection at Tomahawk and Mission roads at the northeast entrance to the Shops complex, and any remaining roadway work will continue into the fall, according to the schedule.
Brush Creek restoration is slated for this fall
- This phase of the project will remove existing trees and a parking lot along Brush Creek at Schliffke Park, which is on the east side of Mission Road just north of Tomahawk Road.
- The restoration of Brush Creek, which runs alongside Mission Road from Tomahawk to 67th, will also feature the planting of native vegetation and installing retaining walls.
- Restoration work is expected to start in this coming fall and continue into spring 2024, according to Speegle.
Staff worked with Mission Hills on downstream concerns
- In response to a question from Councilmember Cole Robinson, Speegle said staff began coordinating with neighboring Mission Hills on the project last summer.
- Mission Hills is the community downstream of Prairie Village along Brush Creek and could be impacted by the work.
- Speegle said the county’s Stormwater Management Advisory Council requires communities to do so when county funding is involved in a project.
Go deeper: Cost of Prairie Village’s Mission Road flood control project goes up, work slated to begin next summer
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1