  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park to hold special sales tax election for street upgrades

A new Overland Park sales tax would reduce the need for as much chip seal repair on residential streets.

Overland Park will hold a mail-in election in June, asking voters to approve a 3/8-cent sales tax to fund road improvements. File photo.

Overland Park is now set to hold a special mail-in election this June asking voters to approve a dedicated sales tax that would go towards improving aspects of the city’s aging infrastructure.

Notably, city officials say funds raised by the tax would also allow the city to reduce its reliance on chip seal, the controversial road resurfacing method.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

