Margaret Ellen Gasper, 63, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023. She was born on August 20, 1959 in Kansas City, Missouri to William and Betty (Coffman) Gasper.

Most knew her as Meg she graduated Oak Park High School 1977 Kansas City, Missouri where she grew up. She had several different jobs mainly clerical, her last job was at UPS. Meg was involved with her church Journey Bible, she participated in several bible study groups. She was organizer of many of her Woodbrook neighborhood functions (block parties, garage sales, several other events, she even created a list of all her neighbors that she would share). She gave of her time very freely, she was a den mother, Red Cross volunteer, other organizations. One of her main pride and joy was her pets, especially her dogs. She would name her dogs after life events, her most recent Plaza (Paris, Cisco and Chip).