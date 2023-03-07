  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Margaret Ann Pankratz

Margaret Ann Pankratz, 85, of Prairie Village, Kansas, went home to the Lord on Saturday, March 4, 2023. She was born on April 20, 1937 in Wichita, Kansas to Frazier and Margaret (Morris) Bailey.

Most knew her as Ann. Ann was united in marriage to her loving spouse, Gene Dulane Pankratz, of 54 years. They were united in marriage on June 4, 1958 in Wichita, Kansas.