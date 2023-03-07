Most knew her as Ann. Ann was united in marriage to her loving spouse, Gene Dulane Pankratz, of 54 years. They were united in marriage on June 4, 1958 in Wichita, Kansas.

Margaret Ann Pankratz, 85, of Prairie Village, Kansas, went home to the Lord on Saturday, March 4, 2023. She was born on April 20, 1937 in Wichita, Kansas to Frazier and Margaret (Morris) Bailey.

She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Wichita State University and taught several years of elementary school before becoming a stay at home mother and wife raising her three children. Ann enjoyed quilting, John Denver, Colorado, her dogs and cats, her husband, her children and grandchildren, and developing photographs after being gifted a camera and developing equipment from her brother. She was also a faithful member of the Village Presbyterian Church.

Ann was survived by her husband, children Bruce Pankratz (Jane), Peggy Welkner (Scott), Julie Vogel (Matt), and six grandchildren; Reese Vogel, Caleb Poorman, Roscoe Welkner, Madeleine Pankratz, Quinn Vogel and Ben Welkner. She is survived by her brother George Bailey.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son Aaron Christopher who passed in infancy.

The family will receive guests for a visitation on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 1:00-2:00pm at Penwell Gabel’s Olathe Chapel, with the funeral following at 2:00pm. A private graveside will follow at Wagstaff Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Ann’s memory may be given to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.