Leslie Patricia Harkrider age 66, was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Joseph Martin O’Banion and Betty Jean Schambach on March 18, 1956, she entered into eternal rest peacefully on March 1, 2023, in her home surrounded by family.

Leslie Married Robert William Harkrider on May 1, 1975, in Kansas City, Missouri and they were together for 50 years. To this union, 4 children were born.

Leslie Worked many jobs in her life, but some of her favorites were Ponderosa, where she worked for 10 years as a shift coordinator and was known by most employees as a 2nd mom. After working at Ponderosa she was employed by Viatical settlements and worked there for 10 years, after Viatical settlements she was employed by North Kansas City Hospital where she worked for 10 years and retired in 2016. She met some of her lifelong friends working at these places. She enjoyed watching Hallmark, gardening, making her yard a beautiful escape, and spending time with family.

Leslie was never, not seen with her family or spoiling her children and grandchildren. She always had a smile on her face and a story to tell from the past to make you laugh.

She loved shopping on amazon, Santa Claus, and Christmas but most of all she loved her family. She was the rock that held our family together, to her family and friends she was a loving, caring compassionate person, to her grandchildren she was Nana. To her daughters, husband, and grandchildren she was known as their best friend. We loved her.

Leslie was preceded in death by father, Joseph O’Banion, Daughter, Hollie Marie Harkrider, Son, Robert Shawn Harkrider, Mother, Betty Jean Schambach, Sister, Sharon Ena O’Banion, Brother, Rodrick Martin (Marty) O’Banion, son in law, Daniel Pennington, sister, Judith Irean Eckert, and her Brother, James Martin O’Banion. She is survived by her husband Robert Harkrider, daughters Heather Pennigton and Heidi Thomas(Damon Thomas), Stepson Jimmy Harkrider,and grandchildren, Bryce, Jacob, Asbrina (collin), Logan, and great-grandchildren Vinita. She had several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great-nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Flowers and cards can be sent to 7806 Ne 53rd street, Kansas City Missouri, 64119.