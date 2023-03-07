  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Leslie Patricia Harkrider

March 18, 1956 – March 1, 2023

Leslie Patricia Harkrider age 66, was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Joseph Martin O’Banion and Betty Jean Schambach on March 18, 1956, she entered into eternal rest peacefully on March 1, 2023, in her home surrounded by family.