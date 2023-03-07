  Kaylie McLaughlin  - City Center

Lenexa City Center project that includes 2 hotels and restaurant gets initial OK

Olsson and Midas Hospitality plan to build a double hotel, retail and restaurant space with its own parking garage in the Lenexa City Center. It's planned on the undeveloped block between Elmridge and Penrose off of 87th Street Parkway.

Image via Lenexa city planning documents.

Plans for an 88,000-square-foot double hotel, restaurant and retail development in the Lenexa City Center near the Public Market and Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center are moving ahead.

On Monday, the Lenexa Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the preliminary plan for the next project at one of the city’s most prominent developments.

