Library officials are considering a plan to eliminate late fines altogether, which could happen as early as April if the library board approves it.

The 30 cents that Johnson County Library charges each day for overdue materials may soon be a thing of the past.

Plan has been under consideration for months

Library board members have been looking at the idea since last October, when it was brought before them as a staff recommendation.

They’ll discuss it again at the upcoming March 9 board meeting and could possibly take a final vote on April 13.

The goal, said staffers at last month’s meeting, is to have it implemented ahead of the annual surge in summer reading.

Other fees would remain

The idea being discussed makes a distinction between overdue charges and other types of penalties assessed against errant borrowers.

Charges for overdue materials are “fines” and would no longer happen if the board accepts the recommendation.

“Fees,” on the other hand, are charged for damaged or lost material and would continue.

The elimination of fines would affect all libraries in the Johnson County system, as well as the Olathe Public Library, which is separate.

The plan would also have to be signed off on by the Olathe City Manager’s office.

Libraries around U.S. have dropped late fines

Getting rid of the fines would put Johnson County in line with a national trend.

Some larger libraries that have already done away with late fines include several in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles County, Boston and Seattle.

The argument is that accruing fines becomes a detriment to continued borrowing and eventual return of the materials.

The fines also are a burden that disproportionately affects low-income borrowers and children’s literacy, according to other libraries’ experiences.

Chicago libraries reported a spike in returned materials once fines were discontinued there.

JoCo has the highest late fine rate in KC

In the metro, Kansas City Public Library and the library system in Lawrence, Kan., have already eliminated fees, said Elissa Andre, external communications manager for Johnson County libraries.

Mid-Continent Public Library system in Missouri still charges a late fine, but it’s only a nickel a day.

Johnson County’s 30-cent fine is the highest in the metro area, and that can be an impediment to using the system, said Michelle Olsen, circulation manager, at a recent meeting.

Current library policy assesses 30 cents per overdue item up to a maximum of $6 per item.

If the fines amount to more than $15 and have been outstanding for at least 30 days, a hold is placed on the patron’s account. If the balance reaches above $50, with any part outstanding for 30 days or more, an additional $10 is added to the charge.

Overdue fees are also a particular problem in children’s borrowing, since parents often check out a stack of the slim kids’ books at a time, and they amass fines at the same rate as adult books, Andre said.

Will existing fines be wiped away?

Officials are still figuring the possible financial impact, Andre said.

Overdue fines currently account for less than one percent of the library system’s total budget, and collecting them does incur some administrative expense.

The fines also have been decreasing because of better notification of approaching due dates and the rise in use of e-readers.

Interlibrary loans would not be affected by the fine elimination. Any overdue charges would follow the policy of the originating library, Andre said.

Officials are still working out the legal questions on whether fines already on the books would be cleared if the fine system is eliminated.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.