  Roxie Hammill  - Libraries

Johnson County Library may eliminate late fines

Johnson County warming centers

Currently, Johnson County Library charges 30 cents per day per overdue item, the highest rate in the Kansas City metro. File photo.

The 30 cents that Johnson County Library charges each day for overdue materials may soon be a thing of the past.

Library officials are considering a plan to eliminate late fines altogether, which could happen as early as April if the library board approves it.