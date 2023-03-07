JoCo Notes: OP native Matt Besler gets Hall of Fame nod

🌧 Today’s forecast : Cloudy with increasing chance for rain this afternoon and tonight. High: 49. Low: 41.

🚨 One thing to know today

Overland Park native and Sporting Kansas City soccer legend Matt Besler is among several high-profile names headlining this year’s class of inductees into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Besler, a Blue Valley West graduate, spent more than a decade playing for his hometown club before retiring from major League Soccer following the 2021 season.

Anchoring Sporting’s defensive back line for years, Besler remains the club’s career leader in appearances, match starts and minutes played.

He helped lead Sporting to an MLS Cup in 2013 and also represented the United States in the 2014 World Cup.

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s 2023 class also includes former Chiefs general manager Carl Peterson and former Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain, as well as legendary Barstow School tennis coach Tom O’Brien and longtime Kansas City Star sportswriter Blair Kerkhoff.

An induction ceremony will be held at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium on Sunday, April 23.

🗓 Public meetings Tuesday

Lenexa City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Prairie Village Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Monday stories

📰 Other local news

A 77-year-old Prairie Village man suffered minor injuries when the motorcycle he was driving crashed Sunday morning on the northbound ramp from I-35 to I-635. [ WIBW ]

Transportant, Inc. , a Lenexa startup that provides software for school bus companies, secured $3.2 million in a new round of funding aimed at expanding the business. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Shawnee Mission Northwest student Collier Cash Rule, who gained a measure of viral fame five years ago playing on-stage with the band Foo Fighters, has released his first song. [KMBC]

🐦 Notable tweets

It’s starting to be that time of year when you should be aware of the forecast.

Today, March 6, kicks off #NationalSevereWeatherPreparednessWeek. @JoCo_Emergency will be sharing different disaster scenarios each day and highlighting ways to be #JoCoPrepared. Severe weather ready ➡️ https://t.co/ANwVZ1Ratl pic.twitter.com/vLGdG0bvKj — Johnson County, Kan. (@jocogov) March 6, 2023

Johnson County teams make up half the bracket at the Kansas Class 6A boys state basketball tournament this week.

Bracket is up! We will play Blue Valley Northwest at 4pm on Wednesday in the first round of the Kansas 6A state tournament pic.twitter.com/u2Ar56xRF6 — SMNW Hoops (@SmnwHoops) March 5, 2023

And Blue Valley High’s school resource officer can also sing.

We are here to cheer on @BVHSGirlsHoops round two at @bvhs_tigers when our SRO Trevor Burgess performs the National Anthem! Wow! Nicely done officer Burgess! 🇺🇸 Grateful for our SRO’s! pic.twitter.com/lM79eqh2zR — tom herzog (@tomherzog) March 5, 2023

📸 A thousand words

Enjoy the spring-like weather while it lasts. This doggie found some sun this week at a park near County Line Road in northeast Johnson County. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.