Jeffrey Dale “Jeff” Wiltfang

Jeff was born on February 9, 1963 to Dale and Ann Wiltfang in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He lived in Mansfield, South Dakota; Dodge City, Kansas and Topeka, Kansas before settling in the Kansas City area in 1975. After Jeff graduated from Raytown South Senior High School in 1981, he went on to college at Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Jeff started his career in restaurant management while in college. He worked for Gilbert Robinson Restaurant Group part-time in Kansas City and then continued full-time after college. With that group he worked for Plaza III The Steakhouse, Parkway 600 Grill and Fedora Café & Bar. In 1995, Jeff transitioned to the Kansas City Royals Stadium Club as Executive General Manager and remained in that role for the next 12 years. Later, he worked in executive and management positions at the Kansas City Country Club, Staley Farms Golf Club, Trezo Vino Wine Bistro, The National Golf Club, The Dubliner, Barley’s Kit & Tap, Bar K, Gram and Dun and Gravity. He had an extensive understanding of the restaurant business and credited his knowledge to the incredible individuals he worked with. He loved Kansas City and was privileged to work with and meet so many of Kansas City’s finest.

Jeff cherished his family and friends and was devoted to his pets. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, hunter and cyclist. He was a good conversationalist and had many interests. He was passionate about food and enjoyed his garden. Through his generosity and leadership skills, Jeff influenced many lives.

Jeff is survived by the loves of his life, his children, John (Jack) Wiltfang, James Wiltfang and Molly Wiltfang all of Lee’s Summit; his former wife Andrea Wiltfang of Lee’s Summit; his sisters Becky Karlan of Denver, Wendy Dietrich (Diamond) of St. Louis, and Lori Haire (Jim) of Overland Park; and by his many nieces and nephews and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents Dale and Ann Wiltfang and his brother-in-law Charles Karlan.

A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church in Raytown, Missouri with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Jeff’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 16536, 6429 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64133 or to the established Jeff Wiltfang memorial with ALS Association, Mid-America Chapter, 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 205, Overland Park, KS 66202 or at: https://www.alsa-midamerica.org/donate.