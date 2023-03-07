  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Fahim Ahmad Sediqzad

With great sorrow and bittersweet gratitude, the Sediqzad family announces the passing of our sweet and generous husband, father, son, “Baba,” uncle, sibling, cousin, and friend.

On October 15, 1957, Fahim was born in Kabul, Afghanistan, to K. Fateh Mohammed Sediqzad and T. Sultan Sediqzad. Fahim was one of ten siblings. He spoke fondly of his childhood – especially his beloved horse, Almas, his dogs, and the beautiful home where he grew up.