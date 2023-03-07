Fahim Ahmad Sediqzad

On October 15, 1957, Fahim was born in Kabul, Afghanistan, to K. Fateh Mohammed Sediqzad and T. Sultan Sediqzad. Fahim was one of ten siblings. He spoke fondly of his childhood – especially his beloved horse, Almas, his dogs, and the beautiful home where he grew up.

Fahim traveled to the United States when he was twenty-two years old. Once in America, Fahim started a new and wonderful chapter when he met his wife, Deborah Young, in Kansas City. The two were married on February 6, 1981.

In 1984 and 1990, respectively, Fahim & Debbie had a son, Sean, and a daughter, Alyssa. Fahim was a dedicated and loving father. His children will remember the way he used to dance outside the car while he pumped gas; how he was an avid sports fan and would text them during Chiefs and KU games; his fondness of the family pets; and his love for strange trinkets, chess, flannel, western movies, and Johnny Cash.

But most of all, Fahim loved cooking. Food was Fahim’s love language. It was a rare occasion you would enter the Sediqzad home on a Sunday evening, and the kitchen was not bustling with various pots and pans, full of traditional Afghan dishes. And then Fahim would make you an enormous plate (whether you wanted it or not).

Over the years, Debbie & Fahim’s family expanded. In 2018 and 2023, respectively, they were blessed with their daughter-in-law, Danielle Sediqzad, and their son-in-law, Kyle Craig. Their first grandchild, Alexander Sediqzad, was born in December 2020. Fahim felt truly blessed to be Alex’s “Baba,” and being with his grandbaby gave him a renewed energy. Alex loved his Baba’s cooking, cuddling with him on the couch, and the adventures they shared over the last three years.

Fahim is survived by his beloved wife, father-in-law, children, grandchildren, siblings, cousins, nieces & nephews, and friends. His generosity and kindness were a rarity. He loved deeply, and he was not shy about hugging you and telling you that he cared. He will never be forgotten by those lucky enough to know him.

Fahim’s body will be buried at the Islamic Society of Greater Kansas City, at 11am on March 9, 2023. Family & friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Fahim’s life, which will be held at the home of Mariam & Roger Klima, the afternoon of Saturday, March 11, 2023. Please reach out to Alyssa, Debbie, or Danielle Sediqzad if you would like that address.