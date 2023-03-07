  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Dr. Glenn W. Harrington

Dr. Glenn W. Harrington passed away on February 17, 2023, at 90 years old. He was a distinguished professor, lifelong learner, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.

Born and raised in southern California, he completed both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at UCLA remaining a loyal Bruins basketball fan throughout his life. Glenn proudly served in The United States Army as a Med Tech, a role which he later attributed to giving him a start in his career. Obtaining a PhD at Rice University, researching lipid biochemistry in tapeworms, he went on to do postdoctoral work at SUNY Upstate Medical Center and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. He had a passion for research which ultimately led him to his love of teaching.