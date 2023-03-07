Dr. Glenn W. Harrington

Born and raised in southern California, he completed both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at UCLA remaining a loyal Bruins basketball fan throughout his life. Glenn proudly served in The United States Army as a Med Tech, a role which he later attributed to giving him a start in his career. Obtaining a PhD at Rice University, researching lipid biochemistry in tapeworms, he went on to do postdoctoral work at SUNY Upstate Medical Center and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. He had a passion for research which ultimately led him to his love of teaching.

He taught in many different places including Syracuse, NY, (SUNY Upstate Medical Center), Kansas City, MO (UMKC school of Dentistry and Kansas City University of Health Sciences), Ogden, UT (Weber State University), and visiting professorships in Barbados and Grenada (St. George’s University). He taught a variety of courses in microbiology, parasitology, virology, public health, and tropical diseases and was well known for presenting the topics through entertaining stories and anecdotes. He has been often cited, through personal correspondence with former students, as the reason some chose a career in health care or Biology. He eventually retired from teaching at age 75, having won several distinguished teaching awards.

Even in retirement, he was a fervent reader, often having three books going at a time, did the daily crossword and sudoku from the newspaper, and continued to mark and read articles of interest from his weekly New England Journal of Medicine subscription. He enjoyed movies and recorded 1000s of VHS tapes over decades, meticulously curating an alphabetized and numerical catalog system. This catalog affectionately became known as “the List” to his children and their friends.

He enjoyed exploring new restaurants, theater, and art–completing the two-year Docent-in-Training program at Nelson-Atkins Museum of art. He could often be seen driving much too fast around town in the newest Cadillac listening to Oldies.

Glenn was one of the founding members of the “Table of Knowledge,” often heard laughing with his friends and fellow mall-walkers at Oak Park Mall. He also would frequent Silver Sneakers at the YMCA in Prairie Village.

He was a loving and present father teaching his children the power of education, diligence, the benefits of a long morning walk, and that a navy-blue collared shirt is appropriate for most situations. He lived life with herculean discipline and could always be counted on for the unvarnished truth. He loved making people laugh and often had a joke ready for most circumstances.

Glenn particularly shined in his role as a grandfather, introducing his grandkids to the art of an ice cream cone and to the world under the microscope. Halloween was another particularly fun time at Glenn’s house as he delighted in happy screams as he talked through an intercom hidden within a witch he built.

He is survived by his children Ashley Zoppo (Andrew), Blake Harrington (Rebecca), Robert Harrington (Amy), Donna Harrington, and William Harrington as well as 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, May and Glen Harrington, and his sister Terry Harrington.