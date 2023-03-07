David J. Waxse

Overland Park, Kansas – David John Waxse passed away in the early hours of March 4th, 2023 after battling Lewy Body Disease with Parkinsonisms. He was 77 years old.

David, or Dave as he was known to friends, was born in Oswego, KS on June 29th, 1945 to Dr. Isadore Joseph Waxse and Mary Luray (Poole) Waxse. He graduated from Oswego High School in 1963. He then attended the University of Kansas, where he played freshman basketball, was a defensive back and linebacker for the football team, and was President of Student Union Activities. He graduated in 1967. He received his J.D. from Columbia Law School in New York City in 1970.

Throughout his career, Dave showed an unwavering dedication to the high standards of the legal profession and the rule of law. He began his career at the law firm of Payne & Jones and later joined Shook Hardy & Bacon, where he became a partner. During this time he volunteered with the local ACLU affiliate and took on hundreds of pro-bono cases and served on the national ACLU board.

He was a trustee for the Center for Practical Bioethics, an interest he developed after being part of the legal team in Cruzan v. Director, Missouri Dept. of Health- the first “right to die” case heard by the Supreme Court. Following his 35+ year career as an attorney, Dave was appointed as a Federal Magistrate Judge in the State of Kansas in 1999. He was active in the Kansas Bar Association where he served a number of roles including President. On a national level, Dave was an executive committee member and President-Elect of the National Conference of Federal Trial Judges for the American Bar Association. He was one of a handful of federal judges who greatly influenced development of e-discovery law; giving hundreds of local, national, and international presentations.

Dave loved his family, traveling, skiing, and watching KU sports. He was an avid repeated storyteller and had a wry sense of humor. He was a treasured dad, husband, grandpa, uncle and friend to many.

Dave is survived by his wife, Judy Pfannenstiel; children, Ryan Waxse (Marlene), Rebecca Waxse (Sam Surface), Elayna Waxse (Joe Strachan); sister, Sylvia (Waxse) Mansfield; sister-in-law, Marianne (Nabozny) Waxse; son-in-law, John Bartel; grandchildren, Kaylee Bartel, Laine Bartel, Waylon Waxse and Sullivan Surface; former wife, Linda (Schilling) Waxse; extended family, Ongie Douglas and DC Broil; the Pfannenstiel family; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Dave is predeceased by his parents; daughter, Rachel (Waxse) Bartel; sister, Paula (Waxse) Goering; brother, Joe Waxse; brothers-in-law, Charlie Mansfield and Joe Goering, and nephew, Mark Mansfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s name to the ACLU of Kansas or a charitable organization of your choice. https://action.aclu.org/give/support-aclu-kansas-tribute

