Updates from Johnson County Community College: Students have many opportunities to get involved at JCCC

Students can get involved, make friends, find a new hobby and strengthen their résumé through clubs and organizations at JCCC.

At Johnson County Community College, education isn’t limited to lectures and labs alone. Students have many options to experience campus life through a variety of interactive clubs, organizations and activities. These opportunities help students build confidence, practice leadership skills and gain experiences that can inform and drive their futures.

Many clubs and organizations to choose from

With more than 60 student-run clubs at JCCC, chances are there’s a group that appeals to almost any hobby and interest. Students can learn, practice, play and get to know other peers with similar passions through a variety of organizations. Some of our active clubs include: