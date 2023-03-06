Updates from Johnson County Community College: Students have many opportunities to get involved at JCCC

With more than 60 student-run clubs at JCCC, chances are there’s a group that appeals to almost any hobby and interest. Students can learn, practice, play and get to know other peers with similar passions through a variety of organizations. Some of our active clubs include:

At Johnson County Community College, education isn’t limited to lectures and labs alone. Students have many options to experience campus life through a variety of interactive clubs, organizations and activities. These opportunities help students build confidence, practice leadership skills and gain experiences that can inform and drive their futures.

Black Student Union (BSU) was established to improve the experience of minority groups through the basic principles of education, community engagement, activism, networking and unity. All students interested in these topics are welcome to join.

was established to improve the experience of minority groups through the basic principles of education, community engagement, activism, networking and unity. All students interested in these topics are welcome to join. Comprised of executive officers and senators at-large, Student Senate represents the JCCC student body by leading student-focused initiatives and distributing funds to student organizations.

represents the JCCC student body by leading student-focused initiatives and distributing funds to student organizations. Latinos United Now and Always (LUNA) brings cultures together. Meetings focus on celebrating aspects of Latin-American culture, addressing concerns of immigrants and their families, and other topics of interest.

brings cultures together. Meetings focus on celebrating aspects of Latin-American culture, addressing concerns of immigrants and their families, and other topics of interest. Model United Nations (UN) encourages student involvement, promotes international awareness and offers valuable educational – and life – experiences through a simulation of the UN General Assembly. Students perform an ambassador role while debating a variety of topics, such as gender equality, climate action and global health.

encourages student involvement, promotes international awareness and offers valuable educational – and life – experiences through a simulation of the UN General Assembly. Students perform an ambassador role while debating a variety of topics, such as gender equality, climate action and global health. The JC Student Veterans of America group supports and empowers students who are connected to military services. This club is not only for JCCC military veterans and dependents, but all military supporters.

JCCC has vibrant student life opportunities

In addition to joining clubs and orgs, students can participate in a variety of engaging activities throughout campus all semester long.

The Student Lounge is a great place to meet up with friends – or make new ones. Students enjoy TVs with the latest video game systems, ping-pong and foosball, board games and more. Parties, game tournaments, contests and other activities are often held in the Student Lounge.

Additionally, our Student Life team hosts a variety of events — like lunchtime trivia, livestream sessions and guest speakers — throughout the semester. From wellness programs, to Friday hangouts, and semester kickoff events, students will never be bored in between classes.

Learning to lead at JCCC

Students can also take advantage of many leadership opportunities at JCCC. With programs that range from academic to professional, and casual to competitive, students will discover and shape their leadership skills to prepare for the real world. Opportunities include the intensive Cavalier Leadership Program, the Emerging Professionals Program and the National Society of Leadership & Success.

Make the most of being a Cavalier

While we may not have on-campus housing, student life is vibrant at JCCC. We encourage students to learn how to get involved and make the most of their time as a Cavalier.