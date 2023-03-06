Suzan (Waeckerle) Svoboda was born on November 13, 1942. She died on March 4, 2023, at St. Luke’s South Hospital.

Suzy is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Gregg Svoboda, Overland Park; son David Svoboda, Kansas City, MO; son Brian Svoboda (Jill), Wesley Chapel, FL; and daughter Ruthie Basile (Steve), Olathe, KS.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Cori Price (Derek), Lakeland, FL; Henry Basile, Silver Spring, MD; and Abigail Basile, Olathe, KS.

Suzy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Virginia (Fitch) Waeckerle, and her brother, Charles Henry (Hank) Waeckerle.

She was a graduate of then Salina High School in Salina, Kansas, and attended Marymount College, Salina, for a short time.

Suzy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Midway through life, she became a marathon runner, educational paraprofessional and social worker for the State of Kansas. In her retirement years, Suzy enjoyed her membership in Johnson County Young Matrons (JCYM), and was actively involved in daily life at Tallgrass Creek Senior Living Community.

Throughout her married life with husband, Gregg, the couple was involved in Catholic parish activities in each of the communities across the Midwest in which they lived. The couple was instrumental in the fundraising efforts leading to the building of the Adoration Chapel at St. Michael the Archangel in Leawood, where they were/are members of the parish family.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at St. Michael the Archangel. Interment will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Prince of Peace Chapel, Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial gifts on behalf of Suzy Svoboda to St. Michael the Archangel. To give, go to https://www.shelbygiving.com/App/Form/b1ba166a-70e6-49c2-a288-124c30c3f4dd, and scroll down to Memorial Gift.