  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village artist and ‘nervous flyer’ hopes her work helps calm travelers at new KCI

"Rays," a three-paneled print created by Prairie Village artist Laura Crehuet Berman, is on display at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal. Above, 'Rays,' which is near the international flights gates. Photo credit Laura Crehuet Berman.

Laura Crehuet Berman, a Prairie Village artist and self-described “nervous flyer,” now has one of her pieces permanently displayed in the new Kansas City International Airport terminal.

Berman, who is a printmaking professor at Kansas City Art Institute, said she hopes the three-paneled print entitled “Rays,” which is meant to evoke local prairie landscapes, helps calm travelers as they wait for their flights.

