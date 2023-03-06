Laura Crehuet Berman, a Prairie Village artist and self-described “nervous flyer,” now has one of her pieces permanently displayed in the new Kansas City International Airport terminal.
Berman, who is a printmaking professor at Kansas City Art Institute, said she hopes the three-paneled print entitled “Rays,” which is meant to evoke local prairie landscapes, helps calm travelers as they wait for their flights.
