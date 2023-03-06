  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park loses 150-year-old tree for U.S. 69 toll lanes

An old oak tree near 119th and U.S. 69 in Overland Park was removed for the 69Express toll lane project despite residents efforts to save it. Photo courtesy Bailey Patterson.

A 150-year-old bur oak tree in Overland Park has been removed despite the local residents’ efforts to save it from being cut down.

The Kansas Department of Transportation removed the tree in late February to make room for a basin for stormwater runoff as part of the 69Express toll lane project. The bur oak stood on the hill at the southwest corner of West 119th Street and U.S. 69.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

