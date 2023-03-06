Overland Park loses 150-year-old tree for U.S. 69 toll lanes

An old oak tree near 119th and U.S. 69 in Overland Park was removed for the 69Express toll lane project despite residents efforts to save it. Photo courtesy Bailey Patterson.
A 150-year-old bur oak tree in Overland Park has been removed despite the local residents’ efforts to save it from being cut down.
The Kansas Department of Transportation removed the tree in late February to make room for a basin for stormwater runoff as part of the 69Express toll lane project. The bur oak stood on the hill at the southwest corner of West 119th Street and U.S. 69.
Project leaders don’t know how many trees they took out
Over the past few weeks, Evergy and KDOT removed a number of trees along U.S. 69 for a variety of construction purposes, said Laura Wagner, public engagement and communications manager for the 69Express project. Wagner said she did “not believe” tree removal crews kept track of how many trees they took out.
Since the trees were located within rights-of-way, Wagner said the 69Express team has no plans to replace the trees.
However, she said “we are in discussions with the City of Overland Park regarding future trees and other ways we might partner to benefit Overland Park in a positive environmental manner.”
An Overland Park councilman opposes the tree removals
Overland Park Councilmember Logan Heley said he believes replacement trees should be required any time a tree is removed.
If it is not feasible to replant trees exactly where the old one was removed, then money should be put into a tree replacement fund that the community could utilize to plant trees wherever they are needed in the community, Heley said.
The city is preserving timber from the bur oak tree
Overland Park Communications Manager Meg Ralph said the city was able to salvage several pieces of the tree for other uses, such as a larger table or benches, as well as side tables or slatted benches.
“It will take about two years for the timber to dry out,” Ralph said. “When it’s ready, we’ll make a final determination about how it will be used.”
It is likely, she said, that the furniture made from the oak tree will be placed at one of the city’s public facilities, such as a park, community center or the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.
I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.
