Overland Park named the fourth ‘happiest city’ in America

Overland Park falls within the top five happiest cities in America in 2023, according to new rankings by personal finance website WalletHub.
Overland Park, which was the only city in Kansas or Missouri to make it into the top 100, ranked fourth overall in happiness when compared to more than 180 of the largest cities in the country.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1