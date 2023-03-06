  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park named the fourth ‘happiest city’ in America

Overland Park Farmers' Market

WalletHub, a personal finance website, used 30 different metrics to rank Overland Park as the fourth happiest city in America in 2023. Above, the city's popular farmers market downtown. File photo.

Overland Park falls within the top five happiest cities in America in 2023, according to new rankings by personal finance website WalletHub.

Overland Park, which was the only city in Kansas or Missouri to make it into the top 100, ranked fourth overall in happiness when compared to more than 180 of the largest cities in the country.

