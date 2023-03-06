The developer behind a proposed apartment complex in the heart of downtown Mission is asking the city for a tax abatement, suggesting the project may not be able to move forward without the incentives.

At a city council committee meeting last week, the lead developer of the 58 Nall project, a 77-unit complex at 58th Street and Nall Avenue just off Johnson Drive, floated the idea of a 10-year tax abatement, an unexpected twist nine months after preliminary plans for the project were approved.