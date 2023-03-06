  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

First Lenexa Rotary ShrimpFest in 3 years on track to raise $15K

Roughly 600 people ate shrimp, wings and sides during the Lenexa Rotary Club's 32nd Annual ShrimpFest fundraiser event on Saturday, March 4. In all, they served more than 1,000 pounds of food.

The Lenexa Rotary Club raised about $15,000 over the weekend during its largest fundraiser of the year — the ShrimpFest and Bingo night — and first in three years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roughly 600 people gathered in the gym of the Lenexa Community Center in Old Town for the 32nd Annual ShrimpFest fundraiser Saturday evening.

