First Lenexa Rotary ShrimpFest in 3 years on track to raise $15K

Roughly 600 people ate shrimp, wings and sides during the Lenexa Rotary Club's 32nd Annual ShrimpFest fundraiser event on Saturday, March 4. In all, they served more than 1,000 pounds of food. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
The Lenexa Rotary Club raised about $15,000 over the weekend during its largest fundraiser of the year — the ShrimpFest and Bingo night — and first in three years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
