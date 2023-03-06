Capitol Update: Rep. Susan Ruiz warns of looming Medicaid ‘unwinding’

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Susan Ruiz of Kansas House District 23 , covering parts of Lenexa, Overland Park and Shawnee.

On January 27, 2020, a public health emergency, or PHE, was declared by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

That allowed states to provide continuous coverage for almost all receiving Medicaid benefits throughout the pandemic. Kansans haven’t had to renew their coverage or provide proof of eligibility since March 2020, even if there was a change in their household situation.

The declaration ends on March 31, and states will have up to twelve months to go back to using the eligibility and enrollment process used prior to the declared emergency. States are now in the “continuous enrollment unwinding” phase. This means states will begin to end Medicaid enrollment of people who no longer meet Medicaid eligibility requirements.

There are more than 500,000 Kansans currently enrolled in KanCare, the state’s program for administrating Medicaid. According to Sarah Fertig, Kansas Medicaid Director, there are 115,000 more enrollees than usual. It is believed, some of these 115,000 recipients became eligible possibly due to the many layoffs experienced by Kansas workers during the pandemic.

Beginning this month, our state will resume sending out KanCare renewal notices. The “unwinding” has been described by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare as the “single largest health coverage transition event since the first open enrollment period of the Affordable Care Act.”

Over 62% of KanCare enrollees are children and according to the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute Center for Children and Families, 63.8% of the KanCare enrollment growth between February 2020 and August 2022 were enrollments for children. The children enrolled during the pandemic public health emergency are particularly at a high risk of becoming uninsured during “enrollment unwinding.”

There are many organizations who are collectively getting out the word about the unwinding and helping those currently enrolled in KanCare to become aware of the eligibility notice.

The KanCare website instructs, “If your contact information or household circumstances have changed, update the KanCare Clearinghouse. Go to kancare.ks.gov and click the red chat bubble or call 1-800-792-4884.”

Also, it says “the KanCare Clearinghouse will mail you a letter about your KanCare or CHIP coverage. The letter will also let you know if you need to complete a renewal form to see if you still qualify for KanCare or CHIP. If you get a renewal form, fill it out and return it right away. This may help avoid a gap in you or your child’s coverage.”

Some adults and children will lose coverage due to a change in income making them disqualified to receive KanCare. Uninsured families may qualify for coverage through the federal health insurance marketplace.

Help with applying for coverage through the marketplace is available by calling 1-866-826-8375 or visiting GetCoveredKansas.org.

To those reading this column, you can contact and inform your family, friends and neighbors. You can use the English and Spanish Unwinding Toolkit available on the KanCare website.

The passage of a Medicaid expansion bill would lower the risk of becoming uninsured. Please, continue to contact state legislators and ask them to allow a hearing and a vote on Medicaid expansion.