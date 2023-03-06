Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Brandon Woodard of Kansas House District 108 , covering parts of Lenexa, Olathe and Overland Park.

While we have already reached the halfway point of this year’s session, this new Kansas Legislature has only sent two bills to the governor’s desk, but that will change soon enough.

In my five sessions in Topeka, I have never seen more smoke-and-mirror tactics used to distract you from what is happening under the dome than this year.

The onslaught of destructive culture war issues and divisive flavors of the week, which are unlikely to become law, is now a common tactic to distract your attention from what other governing is happening between the more controversial hearings and debates.

Last week, I dubbed the activities “Hate Week,” focusing on hurting Kansans rather than helping them.

Just last week, the Kansas House focused its activities on bullying trans youth, which rightly grabbed the headlines. At the same time, the majority party, Republicans, aimed to strip low-income Kansans of their nutritional benefits if they are behind on child support and passed measures to throw out legally-cast ballots from counting in an election.

At the same time, the state Senate cleared the way for nearly $2 billion in tax breaks, including a $1.2 billion flat tax proposal that would decimate the progress we’ve made since rebuilding the Kansas economy and is basically “Brownback 2.0.”

In addition, the Senate banned election ballot return dropboxes, criminalized gender-affirming care for trans individuals, prohibited telemedicine medication abortion care and stripped public health officers of their isolation or quarantine authority.

While some of the overlaps in controversial policy naturally occur during weeks with deadlines — like last week’s turnaround deadline — there is a clear intention behind burying harmful bills between the stories that receive more ink.

We cannot afford to be absorbed by divisive tactics that only undermine progress and divide us further, which appears to be the goal of the majority party.

We should instead focus on issues that assist Kansans to thrive in their communities. That includes fully funding our public K-12 schools, investing in our technical and community colleges and universities to build the workforce for our state, expanding Medicaid to ensure a vibrant and healthy population and so much more.

The unfortunate reality of this session is that the Senate and the House are rushing to bully children and give huge tax breaks to the corporations and wealthy donors that bankroll their campaigns. These handouts come as the Senate remembers they’re on the ballot again in 2024.

Using the legislative branch to pass policy that motivates an extreme base ahead of an election is an improper use of the government, but that is only one of my many disagreements with the leadership of our legislative chambers.

Stay tuned for a fast-paced second half of the legislative session. The Shawnee Mission Post has done an excellent job of following the significant issues. What will or will not become law is still unclear, and we have a lot of work ahead, including passing a budget.

