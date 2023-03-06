💐 5 to Try: What are the best lawn and garden stores in JoCo?

Spring isn’t here yet, but the ground is thawing and your dormant grass and garden beds are starting to perk up.

Now is the time to begin tending to your lawns and home gardens in preparation for warmer, sunnier days.

Luckily, Johnson County isn’t lacking for options to find seed, fertilizer, tools and expert tips that will help you make your lawn the envy of the block come spring and summer.

We know our readers must have their go-to places for their lawn and garden care needs.

We want your suggestions. As always, we prefer locally owned place over big chains.

How to tell us your lawn and garden picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

