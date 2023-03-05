Ralph Jenkins

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Jenkins, three daughters Ashley (Christopher) Brewer; Andi (Andrea) Dower and Laurie (Jeff) Woods; grandchildren Liam, Sommer, Genevieve and Jade. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Noble Jenkins and sister Mary Jo Caris.

Ralph was born in Winfield, KS on March 10, 1943. He moved to High Point, NC at the age of two. He attended Kentucky Military Institute, graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree and served in the Army National Guard Reserves. He moved to Kansas City in 1966 and became a manufacturer’s representative in the furniture industry. He married Barbara in 1983 and they had their daughter, Ashley in 1986. They made their home in Overland Park, KS.

He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and a good friend to all. He enjoyed traveling at home and abroad. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him. Toward the end of his life he received great care from family and the Visiting Nurses Association Hospice.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 – 3:00pm Friday, March 10th, followed by a 3:00pm memorial service to celebrate his life at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210.

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations, which can be dedicated in his name, be made to VNA Hospice, https://www.vnakc.org/donate/.