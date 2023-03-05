  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Ralph Jenkins

Overland Park, Kansas – Ralph Mathers Jenkins passed away peacefully at home Sunday, February 26, 2023.

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Jenkins, three daughters Ashley (Christopher) Brewer; Andi (Andrea) Dower and Laurie (Jeff) Woods; grandchildren Liam, Sommer, Genevieve and Jade. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Noble Jenkins and sister Mary Jo Caris.