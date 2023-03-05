Born March 26, 1929, in Tingley, Iowa, she lived in Clarinda for nine years before graduating high school in Omaha, Nebraska. Phyllis attended Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas, where she met her husband, George, of 73 years.

Overland Park, Kansas – Phyllis Rae Chamblin, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2023, at the age of 93.

Phyllis was a strong believer in Jesus Christ and spread His message wherever she went. She served on many committees and boards to help the community become a better place.

Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel at 2 pm.

Phyllis was preceded by her husband and is survived by her daughter Linda and granddaughter Andrea.