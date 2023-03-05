  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Phyllis Rae Chamblin

Overland Park, Kansas – Phyllis Rae Chamblin, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2023, at the age of 93.

Born March 26, 1929, in Tingley, Iowa, she lived in Clarinda for nine years before graduating high school in Omaha, Nebraska. Phyllis attended Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas, where she met her husband, George, of 73 years.