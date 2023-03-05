  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Margaret “Peg” Billick

May 14, 1938 – February 24, 2023

Leawood, Kansas – Peg (Margaret) Hopkins Billick passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at her home in Leawood. There will be a service at Village Shalom at 3 pm on March 11, 2023 followed by a service.