Margaret “Peg” Billick

Leawood, Kansas – Peg (Margaret) Hopkins Billick passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at her home in Leawood. There will be a service at Village Shalom at 3 pm on March 11, 2023 followed by a service.

Peg was born on the farm of her parents, Ernest and Mary (Coleman) Hopkins outside Jeromesville, OH on May 14, 1938. After graduating from Jeromesville High School she received a degree from Ohio State University, where she met the partner of her life, Jim (James) Billick.

She and Jim lived in Ottawa, Kansas as well as in Prairie Village and Overland Park, Kansas. She worked with a number of organizations, including Ottawa University and Helzberg Diamonds, as well as serving as Treasurer of the Greater Kansas City Area Committee for the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

In addition to being survived by her husband Jim, and children, Mara (and spouse Luis Rodriguez) and Ian (and spouse Jennifer Reithel), she is also survived by her grandchildren, Lukas Rodriguez, and Cormac and Giles Billick. Survivors also include brothers James Hopkins of Jeromesville, Ohio and John (and his wife Julie) Hopkins of Guemes Island, WA. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers Bill and Steven Hopkins.