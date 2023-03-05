Private burial will take place at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Iva’s name are suggested to Johnson County Meals on Wheels, c/o 111 S. Cherry St., Olathe, KS 66061, https://www.jocogov.org/department/aging-and-human-services/johnson-county-area-agency-aging/nutrition-services/home-delivered-meals

Iva Colleen Arndt, 100, of Overland Park, passed away March 3, 2023 at her home. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 7, from 5-7pm at the Overland Park Funeral Chapel, 8201 Metcalf.

Iva was born on September 24, 1922 in Stafford, Kansas, to Harry Simmons Hazell and Mary Lavina (Palmer) Hazell. As a young woman, she worked in Springfield at the Harvey House as a “Harvey Girl.”

Iva had many talents and interests throughout her life: she was a championship bowler and loved dancing; she sewed clothing for her daughters and for their dolls and was also a master quilter; she was a fabulous cook (best known for her biscuits and gravy) who also did canning; she could grow anything, whether it was flowers or vegetables.

Additionally, Iva was a member of the Overland Park Presbyterian Church, The Eastern Star, and the Silver Haired Legislature.

In addition to her parents, Iva was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, and 14 siblings: Vernon Hazell, Lois Jones, Donald Hazell, Dwight Hazell, Pauline Moran, Alva Hazell, Betty Stewart, Evelyn Head, Dee King, Sylvia Edens, Edward Hazell, Ian Hazell, Thornton Hazell, and a sister in infancy, Phyllis Lorraine Hazell.

Iva is survived by her three daughters: Merri Arndt, Ann Arndt, and Lori Myers (husband Steve); grandchildren, Kaitlin Myers (husband Erick) and Kelly Myers; three siblings: Jean Parker, Mary Ward, and Dottie Umphres; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She will be dearly missed.