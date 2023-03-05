  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Iva Colleen Arndt

Iva Colleen Arndt, 100, of Overland Park, passed away March 3, 2023 at her home. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 7, from 5-7pm at the Overland Park Funeral Chapel, 8201 Metcalf.

Private burial will take place at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Iva’s name are suggested to Johnson County Meals on Wheels, c/o 111 S. Cherry St., Olathe, KS 66061, https://www.jocogov.org/department/aging-and-human-services/johnson-county-area-agency-aging/nutrition-services/home-delivered-meals