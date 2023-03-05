Fannie Mae Braswell

February 6, 1930 — March 2, 2023
Grandview
Fannie’s obituary and photo will be posted soon.
Upcoming Services
Visitation
Saturday, March 11, 2023
9:00 – 11:00am (Central time)
Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist
2001 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, 66104
Visitation
Saturday, March 11, 2023
11:00am – 1:30pm (Central time)
Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
2001 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, 66104
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1