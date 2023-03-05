Eugene “Gene” McCorkendale

He was born on July 9, 1933 to William H. and Hazel M. McCorkendale in Hardin, Mo. He grew up in Stanley, KS and attended Stanley High School, which he graduated from in 1951. After completing high school he went on to serve in the Korean War through the artillery division of the army where he was stationed in Germany.

Upon finishing his military duties, Gene returned to Stanley, KS where he met his wife Norma Jean Grigsby, who he later married in 1957, and went on to start their family. He is known to those who loved him as Gene, Pappy, Grandpa and PaPaw. Gene and Norma lived most of their lives in Stanley where they started their business, McCorkendale Construction together. He loved construction and appreciated a job well done.

As many know, he believed that a handshake was as good as a signature on a piece of paper. From the time Gene met you, you knew where you stood. He taught life lessons by a simple nod or smirk and his stern talks, although harsh at times made you a better person. Later in life, he and Norma loved spending the cold months in Arizona, where they enjoyed seeing friends they had made over the years.

For Gene, work never stopped, up until his last days, he lived and breathed the construction industry. In his spare time, he loved to run to the Casino “Boat”, where he would always want to finish the day with lunch at Jess & Jim’s.

Gene is survived by his children, Sheryl (Brett) Clanton and Daryl (Dawn) McCorkendale, four grandchildren, Bailey Clanton, Jullian McCorkendale, Cole (Allyson) Clanton, Dallas McCorkendale and Cameron (Ryan Tucker – fiancé) McCorkendale, 1 great grandchild Crue (Cole & Allyson) two brothers, Billie “Squirt” (Myra Jean) McCorkendale and Richard McCorkendale.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean in 2018, parents and brother Don.

A visitation is set for Tuesday, March 7th from 4-6 p.m., at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 S Blackbob Rd, Olathe, KS 66062, with funeral services to be held on Wednesday, March 8th at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 9501 159th St, Overland Park, KS 66221.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For more information, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com