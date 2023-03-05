Charlotte Marguerite Mika

Charlotte Marguerite Sanders Mika 93, formerly of Stilwell Kansas passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Villa St Francis. Services will be held at Ascension Catholic Church 9510 W 127th St. Overland Park, Kansas 66213. Visitation starts at 1:30 PM followed by Mass at 2:30PM, Monday, March 6, 2023. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Villa St. Francis.

Charlotte was born on December 1, 1929, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Charlotte was the oldest of four girls (Helen Fox, Bertie Larsen and Janet Engler).

Charlotte attended grade school at St. Rose of Lima in Kansas City, Kansas and later graduated in 1947 from Wyandotte High school.

On April 3rd, 1948, at Saint Peter’s Cathedral in Wyandotte County Kansas, Charlotte married the love of her life and life of the party Richard Thomas Mika.

As his constant supporter Charlotte worked alongside Richard running their construction business and raising five children. Charlotte worked for many years as a realtor for Moffitt Realty and Mika Construction Company. Charlotte was successful in business and was a member of the Million Dollar Club multiple times, “back when this was more than the price of one house”. Her success in life came not from being the loudest person in the room but by being the person who cared the most about others.

Charlotte was proud of her family. Rarely can one find a picture of Charlotte where she is not caring for others or holding a baby in her arms. She is survived by her children: Pam Scavuzzo (John), Rick Mika, Becky Estrin (Gary), Beth Johnson (Jay) and Ted Mika (Monica). Charlotte was blessed with 12 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren and her numerous nieces and nephews. Charlotte was at the ready to attend a school play or sporting event just so she could cheer along her family member. Charlotte loved each and everyone in her family and we all knew it. She spent her life in dedication to God and her family. Charlotte was not just a mom, Sister, Daughter, Nane and GiGi she was also our inspiration to try harder, do the right thing, and to say our prayers.

For some time now, Charlotte has been waiting to be reunited with her parents and Richard who proceeded her in death. Charlotte lived the life of a devoted Catholic and belonged to Ascension Catholic Church of Overland Park Kansas. While Richard taught their children about the world, Charlotte taught them to pray.

Charlotte’s family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love and support during this time of sorrow.