Charlotte Marguerite Mika

Dec. 1, 1929 – March 2, 2023

Charlotte Marguerite Sanders Mika 93, formerly of Stilwell Kansas passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Villa St Francis. Services will be held at Ascension Catholic Church 9510 W 127th St. Overland Park, Kansas 66213. Visitation starts at 1:30 PM followed by Mass at 2:30PM, Monday, March 6, 2023. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Villa St. Francis.