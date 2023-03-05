Charles W. Ball Sr.

Charles “Chuck” W. Ball, Sr., 89, of Lenexa, Kansas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Chuck was born June 8, 1933, in Kansas City, KS to Charles and Floy Bell (Cox) Ball. He was a graduate of Wyandotte High School Class of 1952 and served in the US Army between 1953 – 1955 in Korea and Japan. After return from service, he met and married Susanna May Mitchell August 25, 1957, had four children, and was a strong, kind, loving, supportive husband, father, and grandfather. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family.

He owned and operated Chas Ball Supermarket stores in Kansas City, KS and Edwardsville, KS, then, with son John, transitioned to Chas Ball SunFresh grocery store in Kansas City, KS. He was active in the community, church, and grocery industry and held many leadership positions. He served on the Board of Directors for several organizations including Victory State Bank, Security National Bank, Affiliated Foods Warehouse and Retail Grocers Association where he also served as Chairman of the Board. Chuck had a lifelong commitment to his church and was a long time member at Colonial Presbyterian Church, Overland Park.

His love of woodworking began in high school and became a lifelong hobby. He crafted many treasured keepsakes for his wife and children. Chuck was a long time KU basketball fan, frequently watched games with family when possible, and sponsored Jayhawk Motorsports while grandsons Austin and Nate were on the KU Formula SAE Racing team. He enjoyed travel all across the country, but his favorite vacation spot was always Branson, MO.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 65 years, Susanna Ball; 4 children, Charles (Amy) W. Ball, Jr, Marlene (Garry) Ahlgren, Karen (David) Johnson, and John (Yvonne) Ball; 8 grandchildren, Erik (Heather) Ahlgren, Austin Ahlgren, Ryan Ahlgren, Nate Ahlgren, Avery Ball, Lili Ball, Ellison Ball and Jonathan Ball; and sister, JoAnn Ball.

Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM Monday March 6th, followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Interment will be in Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Samaritan’s Purse.