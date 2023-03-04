  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: National Genealogy Day Open House and Resource Fair returns to Central Resource Library

Johnson County Library is bringing back National Genealogy Day Open House and Resource Fair in person at Central Resource Library on Saturday, March 11. The event will be free and open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Genealogy, the study of one’s ancestors and family history, has become an all-consuming passion for many people, especially with the advent of online records and DNA tests.

In Johnson County, people have access to an incredible resource, thanks to a partnership between the Johnson County Library system and the Johnson County Genealogical Society. Central Resource Library houses the materials and the Society provides knowledgeable volunteers, creating a tremendous information destination, free of charge. More information can be found at jocolibrary.org.