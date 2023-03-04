  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County

Johnson County home prices keep going up — Here are the latest numbers

Even as average home prices in Johnson County rose, the number of homes selling for less than $300,000 — what many in the county consider affordable — fell in 2022. File photo.

If you opened an envelope from Johnson County recently and it said your property is worth significantly more than it was last year, you’re not alone.

Some 98% of residential properties in the county, including apartments, increased in appraised value this year, despite higher interest rates that appear to have cooled the number of sales, according to the annual reappraisal report presented Thursday to the Johnson County Commission.