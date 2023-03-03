Viola “Vicki” Johnson

Kansas City, Missouri – Vicki Johnson (born Viola), age 88, passed away on February 28, 2023 due to complications of surgery following a fall. It is with heavy hearts that we share this news, but we know that Vicki lived a life full of grit, passion, love, beauty, and a wicked sense of humor.

Born on April 10, 1934, in Sylvan Grove, Kansas, Vicki was a true farm girl who understood firsthand the difficulties and joys of life on a farm during the end of the Dust Bowl. Her parents, Sam and Marie, owned a small plot of land near Natoma, Kansas and raised five daughters — Juanita (deceased), Vicki, Dorothea, Lucy, and Millie — all of whom graduated from college. Vicki quickly learned that farm chores involved early mornings and animal interactions, which led her straight to the kitchen where she discovered her lifelong passion for food.

Vicki graduated from Fort Hays State with a degree in Home Economics. She continued her education by pursuing graduate studies at Kansas State, where she famously completed “20 hours of organic chemistry.” In the summers, she gained work experience in Grand Lake, Colorado. After that, she landed a job teaching Home Economics in Newton, Kansas. By the time Vicki made the decision to move to Kansas City, she had become a skilled cook and budding “foodie”, having honed her craft over the years. Her motto was “fake it till you make it,” and boy did she make it.

She began her long career as a food stylist after doing a favor for a friend. Along the way, she dedicated herself to many pursuits, including being a salesperson of designer fabrics, personal color consultant, cookbook recipe developer, community garden volunteer, gardener, floral arranger, seamstress, and much more. She made life-long friends in Les Dames d’Escoffier and her beloved cookbook club. Vicki was a role model for commitment, involvement, and mastery.

Agreeing to a blind first date with a guy who “drove a nice car” and offered to take her to the “home and garden show” instead of “a smokey bar” lead to a long and happy marriage to Vern Johnson, who sadly passed away in 2010. Vicki was an amazing mother to her children, Mike Johnson (Leigh Anne), Vince Johnson (Sabrina), and Andrea Krakow (Jason), and a doting grandmother to Hannah (Cole), Lily (Shane), Morgan, Isabella, Caleb, Gabriella, and Garrett (deceased). She excelled as a mother and grandmother, planning fabulous birthdays, sewing the best Halloween costumes, and cheering at sporting events (even if she didn’t always get the cheer right). Vicki was always sure to provide plenty of delicious food for her loved ones, and she taught us all how to truly celebrate food and life.

Vicki’s love of food touched everyone she knew, and her family and friends all have their favorite dishes and fond meal memories. She continued to be deeply devoted to her faith and community, taking great joy from watching Sunday services online. She lived a life full of passion and joy, and her sharp sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace, Vicki.

A private graveside will be held in Corinth Cemetery.

A Celebration of Vicki’s life will be held at a later date at Village Presbyterian Church

