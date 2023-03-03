  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Viola “Vicki” Johnson

April 10, 1934 – February 28, 2023

Kansas City, Missouri – Vicki Johnson (born Viola), age 88, passed away on February 28, 2023 due to complications of surgery following a fall. It is with heavy hearts that we share this news, but we know that Vicki lived a life full of grit, passion, love, beauty, and a wicked sense of humor.