SMSD News: Read Across SMSD March – Bring communities together

Storytelling is a powerful way to “Bring Communities Together.” That’s the focus throughout the month of March as we Read Across SMSD. 

 The featured elementary book this month is “Dream Street” by Tricia Elam Walker and Ekua Holmes. In the book, readers learn all about the people who live on Dream Street. From the five Phillips boys whose dad wants them to form a jazz band, to the hat lady who has lived there longer than anyone. The book even features two young storytellers, Ede and Tari, who hope one day to tell the story of everyone who lives on Dream Street.