Ross Dress for Less opens at Shawnee Station this weekend

Ross Dress for Less and other retailers are coming to the Shawnee Station shopping center off Shawnee Mission Parkway between Maurer Road and Lackman Road.

At the same time, another home goods tenant — Bad Bath and Beyond — is closing its doors as its parent company struggles financially.

