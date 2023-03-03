Ross Dress for Less and other retailers are coming to the Shawnee Station shopping center off Shawnee Mission Parkway between Maurer Road and Lackman Road.
At the same time, another home goods tenant — Bad Bath and Beyond — is closing its doors as its parent company struggles financially.
Those are just two of a handful of changes expected to alter the face of the complex over the next few months.
Here’s what we know:
Ross Dress for Less opens this weekend
- The bargain store selling mostly clothing and home goods is moving into the one-time OfficeMax space.
- More recently, the 24,000-square-foot space that sits between Target and Kohl’s was an overstock furniture store.
- Its doors are set to open on Saturday, March 4, said Denise Ferro, a managing agent with Rubenstein Real Estate, which leases the main Shawnee Station shopping center and the small strip to the west.
- As of Thursday afternoon, some installation work was still underway.
Bed Bath and Beyond is on its way out
- Earlier this month, struggling national home goods chain Bed Bath and Beyond announced it would be closing several Johnson County stores, including the one in Shawnee Station at 15400 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.
- Ferro said that the store is expected to close in the next 90 days or so.
- In the meantime, it’s having an in-person, closing sale on all its inventory and fixtures.
More new tenants are expected soon
- Ferro said she couldn’t be specific about what exactly is coming to other vacant spaces in the strip.
- She did confirm another shoe retailer is expected in the former Famous Footwear storefront.
- Plus, Ferro said a beauty retailer is coming to the former OshKosh B’gosh and Carter’s store next to the Beauty Brands store.
- “We have leases out for signature on those, and expect to deliver them a little bit later this spring,” she said.
There are still open spaces
- The open slot in the shopping center just west of Target has now been taken by Jersey Mikes.
- However, the old Pier I Imports slot at 15300 Shawnee Mission Pkwy is still vacant, Ferro said, and has been “for awhile.”
- That space has, at times, been used as a seasonal Spirit Halloween store.
- Last year, Rally House opened a store in the shopping center at 15420 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, which was previously a Roz & Ali women’s clothing store.
