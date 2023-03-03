Sabino “Sam” DeGisi

Overland Park, Kansas – Sabino Luca “Sam” DeGisi, 92, beloved husband to Janice Clark DeGisi, passed from this world on February 27th, 2023. The dear father of Tom (Jane) of Overland Park, KS; Luz (James) Alfonsi of Portland, OR ; and Joe (Liza Hart) of Smithers, British Columbia; Sam was preceded in death by his daughter Jane Anne, and 2 grandsons.

Sam was heavily involved in his community including through Cure of Ars Church, and St. Mary’s Food Kitchen in KCK.

He is further survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 sisters.

Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 3rd at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home in Atchison, KS. www.arensbergpruett.com.