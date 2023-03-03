  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Sabino “Sam” DeGisi

November 12, 1930 – February 27, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Sabino Luca “Sam” DeGisi, 92, beloved husband to Janice Clark DeGisi, passed from this world on February 27th, 2023. The dear father of Tom (Jane) of Overland Park, KS; Luz (James) Alfonsi of Portland, OR ; and Joe (Liza Hart) of Smithers, British Columbia; Sam was preceded in death by his daughter Jane Anne, and 2 grandsons.