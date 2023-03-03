Dutch Bros eyes new drive-thru at old Overland Park Sears site

National drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros is eyeing its first ever Overland Park location.
The Oregon-based company is looking to open a new drive-thru as part of the much-watched redevelopment of the former Sears store — now dubbed 97 Metcalf — at 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue, according to city documents.
