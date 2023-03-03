  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Dutch Bros eyes new drive-thru at old Overland Park Sears site

Drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros opened new locations in Lenexa and Shawnee last year. File photo.

National drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros is eyeing its first ever Overland Park location.

The Oregon-based company is looking to open a new drive-thru as part of the much-watched redevelopment of the former Sears store — now dubbed 97 Metcalf — at 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue, according to city documents.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters — but we can't produce local coverage without local support. To our nearly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, we hope you'll give one a try today — your first month of full access is just $1!