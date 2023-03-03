Meddys, a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant, hopes to expand its Johnson County footprint.
The Wichita-based chain broke into the Kansas City market with a Prairie Village location that opened in December at the newly developed Corinth Quarter shopping center, at 4105 W. 83rd Street.
