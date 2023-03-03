The Wichita-based chain broke into the Kansas City market with a Prairie Village location that opened in December at the newly developed Corinth Quarter shopping center, at 4105 W. 83rd Street.

Now, owner Alex Harb says Meddys is moving into the old Panera in Brookside in Kansas City, Mo., which closed last year and also looking to grow with at least two other Johnson County locations.

Brookside to open later this year

Harb said specific details about an opening date at this location are not yet available.

Harb said the Brookside location, which is near the original Plate Restaurant, piqued his interest because of its Prairie Village-like neighborhood community

“We have been very blessed — truly, truly, truly,” Harb said. “The feedback and the kindness we have gotten from the local community in Prairie Village has been breathtaking.”

Meddys eyes Sonoma Plaza in Lenexa

Harb said preliminary plans are in the works for another location at Lenexa’s Sonoma Plaza and that architects are already working on a free-standing building in the complex near 87th Street Parkway and Interstate 435.

Harb said every time he’s at Sonoma Plaza, businesses seem to be bustling with customers.

“It seems like it’s going to be the right fit,” Harb said.

Galleria 115 in Overland Park could also be a spot

Harb said there is also hope to eventually open another Meddys in a stand-alone building at the Galleria 115 development at 115th and Nall in Overland Park.

Details for the new build are yet to be determined, but Harb said plans are in the works for this location as well.

A check of Overland Park development records shows no plans for this Meddys have been officially filed with the city yet.

