Meddys in Prairie Village plans to open 2 more JoCo locations

Meddys Prairie Village

Meddys, a Wichita-based Mediterranean restaurant chain, recently opened a location at Prairie Village's Corinth Quarter — and is already planning at least two more Johnson County locations. Photo via Meddys Prairie Village Facebook.

Meddys, a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant, hopes to expand its Johnson County footprint.

The Wichita-based chain broke into the Kansas City market with a Prairie Village location that opened in December at the newly developed Corinth Quarter shopping center, at 4105 W. 83rd Street.

